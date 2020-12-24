Global  
 

A Year in Photos: PBN's photographer recaps 2020 with some of his favorite images

bizjournals Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The year 2020 has been full of historic moments — both good and bad — for Hawaii businesses, business owners, and workers. From the protests and community pushback surrounding the Thirty Meter Telescope, to business closures and adaptations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 could certainly be characterized by change, among other words. However, since it is often said that a picture is worth a thousand words, Pacific Business News' photographer Eugene Tanner has compiled a…
