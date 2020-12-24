A Year in Photos: PBN's photographer recaps 2020 with some of his favorite images

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden



Dazzling images show 50,000 lights adorning the branches of a magnificent magnolia tree in a contender for Britain's brightest Christmas decorations. Brij Kotecha, 43, spent 22 hours over two days.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed



These are the winners of the 2020 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition. Capturing couples at their most intimate moments on their big day the competition is dedicated to the.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on November 18, 2020 Se dan a conocer los ganadores del certamen International Wedding Photographer of the Year



Estas imágenes son las ganadoras del certamen International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2020. Credit: Cover Video LATAM STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on November 18, 2020