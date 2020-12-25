Christmas spending: Boxing Day sales start early online as Kiwis flock to the tills
Friday, 25 December 2020 () An ailing Auckland furniture store is offering everything at half price in a fire sale starting Boxing Day. The bargain offering at Nido, one of the country's largest homestores, will be just one of hundreds expected across the...
The History of , Boxing Day .
Relatively unknown in the U.S.,
Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K.
and countries throughout the British
Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia.
The day has evolved into one
popularly devoted to post-Christmas
shopping, but its origins remain a bit...