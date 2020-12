Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi disbursals coming today: 10 quick things to know about PM-KISAN Scheme

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers: FM Sitharaman



Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:14 Published on November 12, 2020 Mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan but EC's result was in NDA's favour: Tejashwi Yadav



Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published on November 12, 2020 PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries



Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. He interacted with the food vendors.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published on October 27, 2020