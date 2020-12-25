US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News 01:19 After nine months of restrictions on entry of tourists to Nagaland due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern state will be re-opened for domestic tourists from December 27. As per the state government’s notification issued on December 22, tourists who wish to visit Nagaland will be required...