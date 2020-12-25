Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

SeattlePI.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will have to get negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline, the CDC said in a statement. The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

The CDC said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. has been cut by 90%.

Last weekend, Britain’s prime minister said a new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the U.K.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News

Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News 01:19

 After nine months of restrictions on entry of tourists to Nagaland due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern state will be re-opened for domestic tourists from December 27. As per the state government’s notification issued on December 22, tourists who wish to visit Nagaland will be required...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Passengers From UK [Video]

United Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Passengers From UK

Starting Monday anyone flying from the United Kingdom to four United States cities, including Chicago, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published
United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark [Video]

United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark

Starting Monday, customers traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Newark must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Garcetti Says Daughter Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contracting Virus [Video]

Garcetti Says Daughter Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contracting Virus

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that his 9-year-old daughter, Maya, received a negative COVID-19 test result during a Wednesday briefing.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

UK air travelers to Newark will need negative COVID-19 test

 United Airlines travelers to New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport from the United Kingdom will have to show a negative COVID-19 test beginning next week
Newsday

Connecticut COVID Travel Advisory Now Requires Visitors To Complete Online Health Form, Self-Quarantine

 Travelers entering the state now must complete an online health form and self-quarantine for 10 days or until they receive a negative COVID test.
CBS 2

British Airways agrees to require coronavirus tests for JFK-bound travelers at Gov. Cuomo's request

 British Airways will require passengers on UK flights to JFK to show a negative COVID test starting Tuesday.
Upworthy