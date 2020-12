'Collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80cr per day' Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. 👓 View full article

