Forex reserves rise to record $581.131 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.563 billion to touch a record high of $581.131 billion in the week to December 18, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $778 million to $578.568 billion.

