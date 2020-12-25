Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

SeattlePI.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travelers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Previously, tests weren't required for travel to Turkey.

The rule would apply to all land and sea arrivals starting Wednesday. Travelers would be quarantined at their destination if they don’t have test results.

Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa in the past 10 days would have to show a negative test result and go into mandatory quarantine for at least seven days until a second test.

Turkey has among the worst infection rates in the world, with a weekly average of more than 20,000 confirmed daily infections. The total death toll is 19,371, according to official statistics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News

Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News 01:19

 After nine months of restrictions on entry of tourists to Nagaland due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern state will be re-opened for domestic tourists from December 27. As per the state government’s notification issued on December 22, tourists who wish to visit Nagaland will be required...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Passengers From UK [Video]

United Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Passengers From UK

Starting Monday anyone flying from the United Kingdom to four United States cities, including Chicago, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published
Garcetti Says Daughter Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contracting Virus [Video]

Garcetti Says Daughter Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contracting Virus

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that his 9-year-old daughter, Maya, received a negative COVID-19 test result during a Wednesday briefing.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:50Published
Delta and KLM's Pre-flight Testing Program Will Allow Americans to Travel to Amsterdam Wit [Video]

Delta and KLM's Pre-flight Testing Program Will Allow Americans to Travel to Amsterdam Wit

The program starts Dec. 15 and is for travelers heading out of Atlanta, Ga.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:52Published