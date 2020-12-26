Global  
 

Lindsey Graham tweets that Trump wants $2,000 checks in relief bill as COVID-19 relief bill lingers in limbo

Business Insider Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
On Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that President Donald "more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person."
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens

Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens 02:07

 As the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the US, President Donald Trump cast doubt on approving the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. CNN’s Alexandra Field reports.

Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough [Video]

Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough

In April 2020, a coronavirus stimulus check of $2,000 was sent to most American adults. Eight months later, Congress agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. The new bill would send out..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill' [Video]

Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief package approved earlier this week, after House Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
COVID: Stimulus Could Be Delayed As Trump Blasts $600 Checks [Video]

COVID: Stimulus Could Be Delayed As Trump Blasts $600 Checks

Congressional leaders are trying to figure out their next move after President Donald Trump slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, saying the $600 relief checks should be increased to $2,000...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published