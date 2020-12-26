News24.com | China's economy set to overtake U.S earlier due to Covid fallout
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () The world’s biggest and second-biggest economies are on course to trade places in 2028, five years earlier than expected, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
