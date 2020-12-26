News24.com | China's economy set to overtake U.S earlier due to Covid fallout

Global  
 

China's economy set to overtake U.S earlier due to Covid fallout

News24 Saturday, 26 December 2020
The world’s biggest and second-biggest economies are on course to trade places in 2028, five years earlier than expected, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China to overtake US as global power as soon as 2028? | Oneindia News

China to overtake US as global power as soon as 2028? | Oneindia News 01:21

 China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, according to a think tank. China is set to reach this milestone 5 years earlier due to better recovery from the coronavirus in contrast to US, says the report. #China #America #GlobalPower

