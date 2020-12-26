Global  
 

With less than a month left in office, Trump lashes out at 'totally incompetent' Supreme Court for refusing to overturn his election loss

Business Insider Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Trump called Biden a "Fake President" and said the US election "was the election of a third world country," alleging millions of "corrupt" votes.
