Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay



Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30 Published 18 hours ago

House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks



The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago