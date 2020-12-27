|
Trump just cost jobless workers one week of federal unemployment assistance after he failed to sign the relief bill by midnight on Saturday
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The president's push for $2,000 stimulus checks has threatened the federal unemployment benefits included in the bill.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
Clock Ticks On COVID Relief Bill 03:10
At midnight Eastern time Saturday night, millions of struggling Americans were poised to lose financial protections unless President Donald Trump signed a relief bill. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
