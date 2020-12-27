Global  
 

Trump just cost jobless workers one week of federal unemployment assistance after he failed to sign the relief bill by midnight on Saturday

Business Insider Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The president's push for $2,000 stimulus checks has threatened the federal unemployment benefits included in the bill.
 At midnight Eastern time Saturday night, millions of struggling Americans were poised to lose financial protections unless President Donald Trump signed a relief bill. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

