The CDC issued new guidance about the COVID-19 vaccine for people with underlying medical conditions

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News
India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622...
Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25
India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The..
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain
Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,..