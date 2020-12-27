Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happens if Donald Trump doesn't sign the COVID aid bill and the US government runs out of money?

SBS Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic are facing the loss of unemployment benefits as President Donald Trump kept up his refusal to sign a massive Covid relief bill passed by Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Clock Ticks On COVID Relief Bill

Clock Ticks On COVID Relief Bill 03:10

 At midnight Eastern time Saturday night, millions of struggling Americans were poised to lose financial protections unless President Donald Trump signed a relief bill. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Incoming congresswoman has strong words for Trump [Video]

Incoming congresswoman has strong words for Trump

Representative-elect Cori Bush (D-MO) and Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called for President Trump to sign the far-reaching $900 billion Covid-19 relief package and pushed for Congress to..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:25Published
GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's veto: Nonsensical [Video]

GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's veto: Nonsensical

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses President Trump’s veto of the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, setting up what could be the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:49Published
Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo [Video]

Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as a result of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign the relief bill passed by Congress. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Now What Happens to the $892B COVID Aid Bill?

 President Donald Trump's surprise opposition to emergency coronavirus aid and annual government funding passed by Congress has left Americans and global...
Newsmax

Coronavirus: US jobless benefits expire as Trump refuses to sign COVID aid bill

 Fourteen million Americans have had their unemployment benefits cut after Donald Trump has refused to sign the latest coronavirus relief package. The delay could...
Deutsche Welle

Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign

Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign President Donald Trump is assailing the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it....
WorldNews