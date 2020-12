Gibraltar’s border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to a four-year saga known as Brexit, there is one rocky speck of British soil still left in limbo.



Gibraltar, a British colony jutting off the southern tip of Spain's mainland, wasn't included in the Brexit trade deal announced on Christmas Eve between the European Union and the United Kingdom to reorganize the commercial and trade relations between the now 27-member bloc and the first nation to exit the group.



The deadline for Gibraltar remains Jan. 1, when a transitionary period regulating the short frontier between Gibraltar and Spain expires. If no deal is reached, there are serious concerns that a hard border would cause disruption for the workers, tourists and major business connections across the two sides.



Spain succeeded in convincing the EU to separate the issue of Gibraltar from the greater Brexit negotiations, meaning that Madrid is handling all talks directly with its counterparts in Gibraltar and London.



Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said Thursday that if an agreement isn't reached, she fears that the long lines of stranded truck drivers seen at the English Channel crossing this past week could be repeated.



“We do not have much time, and the scenes of chaos from the U.K. must remind us that we need to keep working to reach a deal on Gibraltar,” González Laya told Spanish state broadcaster RTVE. “Spaniards want one, the people of Gibraltar want one, now the U.K. needs to desire one as well. Political will is needed.”



Throughout the Brexit talks, Spain has insisted it wants a say on the future of Gibraltar.



The Rock was ceded to Britain in 1713, but Spain has never dropped its claim to sovereignty over it. For three centuries, the strategic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like