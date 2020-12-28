Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China orders Ant Group to return to online payment roots

Bangkok Post Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
BEIJING - Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has been ordered by regulators to drastically change its business model and return to its roots as a payment services provider, as the state squeeze continues on the once unbridled empire of tech tycoon Jack Ma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba [Video]

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Thin-skinned Xi Jinping Quashed $37 Billion IPO After Jack Ma Dissed Chinese Government [Video]

Thin-skinned Xi Jinping Quashed $37 Billion IPO After Jack Ma Dissed Chinese Government

A week before the fintech Ant Group went public, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the proceedings to a halt. Business Insider reports Xi stopped the historic $37 billion initial public offering..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates [Video]

Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates

Alibaba Group beat third quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by e-commerce growth after China emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, and said it was assessing the suspension of its affiliate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

China’s Central Bank Orders Ant Group to Meet Strict Regulatory Guidelines 

 Ant is a spinoff of online retail giant Alibaba, founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma 
VOA News