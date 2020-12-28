Global  
 

Five things you need to know today, and I'm stealing this idea

bizjournals Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Good Monday morning, Cincinnati! I hope you had a restful, peaceful long Christmas weekend. Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy(?) business day: Congress has earmarked about $284.45 billion for a second set of Paycheck Protection Program loans for hard-hit businesses — but experts are mixed on whether that will be enough to meet demand. One of the world’s top cardiologists has been tapped to lead a new institute at Christ Hospital. Effective…
