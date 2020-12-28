Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU nations unanimously approve Brexit deal as Britons warned over travel insurance, charges and exports

Sky News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
EU nations unanimously approve Brexit deal as Britons warned over travel insurance, charges and exportsBritons travelling to the European Union have been warned they face disruption and potential charges after the Brexit transition period ends on Thursday - as EU ambassadors said yes to the deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed 03:57

 EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact [Video]

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact

Belgium's fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country's agricultural output. They say the main problem is uncertainty.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:08Published
Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue [Video]

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue

Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? [Video]

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Britons warned over travel insurance, roaming charges and exports despite deal

Britons warned over travel insurance, roaming charges and exports despite deal Britons travelling to the European Union have been warned they face disruption and potential charges after the Brexit transition period ends on Thursday.
Sky News

Britons warned of disruption to travel insurance, roaming charges and exports despite deal

Britons warned of disruption to travel insurance, roaming charges and exports despite deal Britons travelling to the European Union have been warned they face disruption and potential charges after the Brexit transition period ends on Thursday.
Sky News