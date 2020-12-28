EU nations unanimously approve Brexit deal as Britons warned over travel insurance, charges and exports

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact



Belgium's fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country's agricultural output. They say the main problem is uncertainty. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:08 Published 4 days ago

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue



Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 1 week ago