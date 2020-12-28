EU nations unanimously approve Brexit deal as Britons warned over travel insurance, charges and exports
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Britons travelling to the European Union have been warned they face disruption and potential charges after the Brexit transition period ends on Thursday - as EU ambassadors said yes to the deal.
