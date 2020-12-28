AT&T waives overage charges, issues service charge credits in area impacted by Nashville explosion
Monday, 28 December 2020 () In a message on Sunday afternoon, Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, announced that the company will waive wireless data overages in the area impacted by the downtown Nashville explosion and issue credits for service charges.
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..