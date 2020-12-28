News24.com | German stocks hit record high on Brexit deal, US aid
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
3 minutes ago) Germany's main stock index reached a record high on Monday, buoyed by a pandemic recovery package agreed in the US and Britain's Brexit deal with the EU.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut
Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago
Nasdaq closes at record high
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago
Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal
Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on December 3, 2020
Related news from verified sources