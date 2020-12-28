|
|
Bitcoin mining stocks surge after the cryptocurrency passes $28,000 for the first time
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group soared on Monday morning following bitcoin's latest record rally.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bitcoin Surpasses $20,000
On Wednesday, Bitcoin shot past $20,000 for the first time.
"Some of the biggest investors in the world have been singing Bitcoin's praises in recent weeks," said an author of a bestselling book on..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
|
Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000
Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday.
The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record.
According to Business Insider, the price of..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
|
Bitcoin Soars To Record High
On Thursday morning Bitcoin soared above $16,000.
Business Insider reports that Bitcoin is breaking above the support level for the first time since January 2018.
The world's largest cryptocurrency..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:24Published
|