Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘You checked Tesla the most’: Robinhood recaps from a volatile year

bizjournals Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Robinhood is one of several popular consumer apps to embrace shareable, data-driven year-in-review lists. But for many, personal financial decisions aren’t as readily shareable as, say, their most-played artist of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Robinhood’s 2020 Recaps Are a Meme for a Volatile Year

 And you thought your Spotify Wrapped was a bummer.
NYTimes.com