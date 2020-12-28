Global  
 

Trump was going to sign the stimulus bill on Christmas Eve as a gift to Americans but 'changed his mind,' costing millions of unemployed people $300

Business Insider Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A desk and chair were prepared for Trump to sign the bill that night, but as the signing time approached, aides were told that he was backing out.
 The president said the fight to raise payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 continues. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports.

