Biden accuses Trump's defense department and budget office of 'obstruction' and demands national security briefings for his transition team

Business Insider Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," Biden said.
 (CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has vowed to take a markedly different approach to governing than President Donald Trump, particularly when...

