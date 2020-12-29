Global  
 

'Ant plans holding co with rule similar to bank'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jack Ma's Ant Group Co is planning to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire..

