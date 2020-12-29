'Ant plans holding co with rule similar to bank' Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Jack Ma's Ant Group Co is planning to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation. 👓 View full article

0

