Rudy Giuliani's 'star' Michigan witness Melissa Carone has been slammed with a scathing 'cease and desist' letter from Dominion Voting Systems
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The letter accused Carone of "pretending to have some sort of 'insider's knowledge' ... when in reality you were hired ... to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks."
