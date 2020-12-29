Global  
 

European Stocks Likely To Open Higher

RTTNews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
European stocks may follow mostly higher Asian peers after the strong gains recorded overnight on the Wall Street. Investors' hopes of an economic recovery has been raised with U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of the hefty pandemic and spending bill and the Brexit trade deal.
