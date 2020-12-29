EXPLAINER: Brexit ends Britons' right to live and work in EU Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — So far, the large majority of British and EU citizens have not felt the realities of Brexit. Though the U.K. left the European Union on Jan. 31, it follows the bloc’s rules until the end of this year as part of a transition period to the new economic relationship.



That's all set to change.



On Jan. 1, Britain embarks on its new, more distant relationship with the EU after nearly five decades of closer economic, cultural and social integration.



The change for Britain's economy and people is the most dramatic since World War II, certainly more so than when the country joined what was then the European Economic Community in 1973.



“It’s a far bigger shock to our economic system and it’s going to happen instantaneously,” said Anand Menon, director of The U.K. in a Changing Europe think tank and a professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College London.



“All of a sudden you wake up in a new world at the start of January.”



Here are some of the changes to movement that people will start to feel almost overnight.



WHAT'S CHANGING?



Even though the coronavirus pandemic has led to a collapse in the numbers of people traveling between Britain and the EU, the end of freedom of movement from Jan. 1 will represent the most tangible Brexit consequence so far.



Under the divorce deal agreed by the two sides on Dec. 24, the roughly 1 million British citizens who are legal residents in the EU will have broadly the same rights as they have now. The same applies for more than 3 million EU citizens who are in the U.K.



But British citizens will no longer have the automatic right to live and work in the EU, and vice versa. People who want to cross the border to work and live will have to follow immigration rules and face other red tape... 👓 View full article

