Here are the stocks billionaires are buying and selling these days Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

In a volatile market year, WalletHub researched what stocks the big money hedge funds have been buying and selling recently. Warren Buffett's biggest buy at Berkshire Hathaway was Apple Inc. (AAPL) and his biggest sale was of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). See the list below for more of the biggest buys and biggest sales, respectively, by billionaires and their hedge funds according to WalletHub research: Carl Ichan, Ichan Enterprises, Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR). George… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

