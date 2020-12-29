South Africa defeat injury-hit Sri Lanka by an innings at Centurion
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
South Africa's fast bowlers needed just over a session on the fourth day to finish off Sri Lanka's second innings. Sri Lanka, starting the day 65-2 and facing defeat, was bowled out for 180 in 46.1 overs.
