ITAT upholds tax-exempt status of Tata Trusts Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's (ITAT) Mumabi bench passed three separate orders upholding the tax-exempt status of Ratan Tata Trust, JRD Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, which hold about 66% in Tata Sons. The Tribunal said the March 2019 revision order of the I-T department that sought to cancel tax exemption to the three trusts was "devoid of any legally sustainable merits". 👓 View full article

