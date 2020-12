You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000



The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 12 hours ago House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000



House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:36 Published 13 hours ago House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000



President Donald Trump has also called for the $2,000 stimulus checks. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:47 Published 13 hours ago