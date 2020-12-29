Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Rules Require Remote ID For Drones

RTTNews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has made it mandatory for drones to possess Remote Identification (Remote ID) to fly over people and at night. Federal aviation regulations currently prohibit covered drone operations over people, and at night unless the operator obtains a waiver from the FAA. The new FAA regulations jointly provide increased flexibility to conduct certain small UAS witho
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world [Video]

Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world

One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Bill Approved Requiring NYC Dept. Of Education To Report Remote Learning Data [Video]

Bill Approved Requiring NYC Dept. Of Education To Report Remote Learning Data

The bill requires the Department of Education to report on remote learning attendance data on its website monthly during the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
WBZ News Update For December 16 [Video]

WBZ News Update For December 16

Winter Storm Update; New Remote Schooling Rules; Latest Coronavirus Count

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

FAA brings commercial drone deliveries one step closer with new rules

 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that it will issue a long-awaited rule to allow for small drones to fly...
Upworthy

New FAA rule requires Remote ID for drones

 The FAA today announced that it will be issuing two new rules for drone pilots in the U.S. The first is the implementation of a long-awaited Remote ID. The...
TechCrunch

FAA lays out its Remote ID 'license plate for drones' requirements

 On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shared its latest set of drone regulations. When the new rules go into effect early next year, they’ll...
engadget