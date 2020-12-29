Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home DNA test unicorn 23andMe raises nearly $85M

bizjournals Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Home genetics testing company 23andMe Inc. raised nearly $85 million this month, according to a regulatory filing last week. A spokesperson for the Sunnyvale unicorn said the round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and NewView Capital and that the financing would be used for general corporate purposes. The new capital comes at the end of a year that CEO Anne Wojcicki started by cutting about 100 jobs in January due declining demand for her company's genetic tests. “This has been slow and painful…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Care home opens doors to visitors for Christmas [Video]

Care home opens doors to visitors for Christmas

Aspen Village Care Home in Hunslet, Leeds, allows residents to have ChristmasDay visitors after they take lateral flow tests. Michael McKimm and Mary Ormereunited with grandma/mum Rose McKimm and Diane..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Genetics Expert: Choose your at home test wisely [Video]

Genetics Expert: Choose your at home test wisely

DNA testing may be all the rage, but a genetics expert says not all tests are created equal.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:26Published
goPuff Launches Delivery Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits [Video]

goPuff Launches Delivery Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

goPuff Launches Delivery Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:34Published