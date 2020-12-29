Home DNA test unicorn 23andMe raises nearly $85M

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Home genetics testing company 23andMe Inc. raised nearly $85 million this month, according to a regulatory filing last week. A spokesperson for the Sunnyvale unicorn said the round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and NewView Capital and that the financing would be used for general corporate purposes. The new capital comes at the end of a year that CEO Anne Wojcicki started by cutting about 100 jobs in January due declining demand for her company's genetic tests. “This has been slow and painful…