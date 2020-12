You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Get set for more volatility in oil prices in '21



New lockdowns and a phased rollout of vaccines to treat the coronavirus could restrain crude oil demand next year, and perhaps beyond. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21 Published 37 minutes ago Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa



An explosion rocked the Engen oil refinery in Wentworth, Durban, on December 4 resulting in South African authorities descending on the scene. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on December 4, 2020