Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson says the company is prepared to match its strong growth in 2021

Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) told shareholders Tuesday that it is “extremely confident” in its ability to maintain the high level of growth it saw in 2020 as it heads into 2021 with a full pipeline of projects. Calling 2020 “an extraordinary year,” CEO Rob Anson wrote in a shareholder letter that the artificial intelligence company is on the brink of participating in global opportunities in the coming year. The Vancouver-based company hit a number of milestones over the past 12 months, culminating in the launch of the first-ever “venue bubbles” for the NCAA college basketball tournament, film production and travel industries. READ: Loop Insights launches Digital Connect Health Platform to connect provincial healthcare systems in Canada Other key highlights during the year include the firm’s selection to the Amazon Web Services Partner Network, the Telus IoT Marketplace, and a major partnership with NTT DATA, a subsidiary of the world’s fourth-largest telecom company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone. “Loop had an incredible year in 2020, and more importantly, is positioned with the right partners, products, pipeline, and financial resources to make the same quantum leap in 2021,” Anson wrote. “Our success is reflective of our hard work and the exceptional quality of our people. Our team has grown and we’ve welcomed many passionate members who continue to drive innovation here at Loop. Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loop team has overcome all obstacles and continues to work to drive the growth of the company, whether working remotely or together in our Vancouver office. We can’t wait to get back to work and deliver more big wins for our shareholders.” Loop Insights is a location-based marketing intelligence platform that provides brands, agencies, and retailers with real-time actionable insights to optimize customer experiences. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

