A Massachusetts Republican Party leader says he thinks he got COVID-19 at a White House Hanukkah event

GOP lawmaker: This is why Trump continues election rhetoric
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) spoke to CNN’s Jim Sciutto about efforts by President Trump to overturn the 2020 election results and what he thinks the long term effects will be.
GOP lawmaker on what was happening behind the scenes after Trump delayed bill
CNN’s Dana Bash talks to Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, about President Donald Trump signing the coronavirus relief bill..
GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future
Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss if Republicans will break with President Trump over the stalled coronavirus relief and his defense funding bill veto.