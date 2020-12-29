Mercari Texas Bowl canceled due to Covid-19 cases within TCU football program
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — The Mercari Texas Bowl, which was to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, has been canceled due to an increased number of positive Covid-19 cases within the TCU football program. ESPN Events and Lone Star Sport Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The annual bowl features a matchup between the Big XII and Southeastern conferences. This year’s game was set to feature TCU…
