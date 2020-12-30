Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record $28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295% amid heightened interest from bigger investors. The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7% at $28,375. Since breaking $20,000 for the first time on December 16 it has surged by nearly half.
