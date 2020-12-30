Global  
 

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

Wednesday, 30 December 2020
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels. The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

The U.K. Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britain’s Parliament, and from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? 01:39

 The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

