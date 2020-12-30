Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago staff to rip out Melania's redecorations to his private quarters when he returned for Christmas, says report
Wednesday, 30 December 2020
1 hour ago) Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are expected to relocate to his Mar-a-Lago resort after he surrenders the presidency on January 20, 2021.
President Donald Trump's next residence after he departs the White House is his members-only club Mar-a-Lago. As Trump played golf and dithered over whether to sign the most recent coronavirus relief bill, he also inspected the ongoing renovations to his Florida resort. And according to CNN, POTUS...
Mad Bling? Trump Infuriated With FLOTUS-Led Mar-A-Lago Reno 00:42
