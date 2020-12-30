US stocks expected to start Wednesday with another assault on recent record highs; delayed Senate vote eyed
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () US stocks are expected to start Wednesday with another assault on recent record highs as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year amid further coronavirus vaccine news, while a delayed Senate vote on the President Trump-approved stimulus package will be closely monitored. AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine became the second to be approved by Britain on Wednesday, while European Union countries have begun rolling out Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine this week. However, the United States has also detected its first-known case of the new, highly infectious coronavirus strains already spotted in Britain and South Africa. S&P 500 futures were up around 0.4%, having shed 0.2% on Tuesday, with similar performances seen from the Dow Jones Industrials Average and Nasdaq Composite. US stocks had retreated from an intraday record on Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put off a vote on President Donald Trump’s call to increase coronavirus (COVID-19) relief checks. Although many Republican Senators remain adamantly opposed to increasing relief payments, support is growing among them, including two from Georgia, who are running in crucial races that will determine who will control the Senate. The Senate is also due to hold a procedural vote on Wednesday that could pave the way for Congress to override President Trump’s veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows. Trump on Tuesday ramped-up pressure on his fellow Republicans to support his decision to veto the bill because it does not repeal certain legal protections for tech giants, and to back $2,000 one-time stimulus checks for struggling Americans. On currency markets, the dollar’s weakness continued, with the US currency dropping again on Wednesday, the first day where the settlement of trades will be in 2021. Meanwhile, Bitcoin on Wednesday jumped to a record $28,599.99, after the digital currency almost quadrupled in value this year amid heightened interest from bigger investors. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last up 2.3% at $28,012. It has surged by nearly half since breaking $20,000 for the first time on December 16.
U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks. Fred Katayama reports.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a..