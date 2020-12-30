Alaska Airlines, Delta restrict emotional support animals after attacks trigger rule change

Global  
 

Alaska Airlines says it will no longer accept emotional support animals in the cabin on flights in the New Year, while rival Delta has adopted a partial ban and tough, new restrictions on them as well. Seattle's two largest airlines say they're acting after they were both hit by huge lawsuits in 2019 arising from incidents involving physical attacks by untrained emotional support dogs traveling with their passengers. Alaska said Tuesday it now will now only transport specially trained service dogs…
