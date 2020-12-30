Politico acquires energy and environment-focused trade publication E&E News

Politico, the politics and policy news organization, has agreed to acquire energy and environment trade publication E&E News, the two entities said late Tuesday. E&E News, which produces five daily newsletters covering energy policy and related topics, will remain its own brand under the Politico umbrella. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It was not immediately clear when the deal would close. E&E News was founded in 1998 and now has 65 reporters in several offices around the United States,…