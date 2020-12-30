Victory Square says 2020 was a “record year” with upcoming catalysts for accelerated growth

Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) provided a corporate update on Wednesday demonstrating that its portfolio companies posted “significant growth” in 2020, which the group touted as a “record year.” The achievements in 2020 position Victory Square’s portfolio companies strongly heading into the new year. The group has a portfolio of 20 global companies using artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, digital health, gaming, crypto, augmented reality, virtual reality, cloud computing, and plant-based sciences. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, Victory Square Technologies reported net income of $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18. The group recently completed an oversubscribed $6.1 million private placement. READ: Victory Square Technologies wins approval for sale and distribution of rapid 15-minute nasal COVID-19 antigen test for EU The group said its spin-off, FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS)(OTCQB: FUNFF), focusing on technology related to online gaming, grew its market cap to C$150 million. It announced an oversubscribed $11 million private placement and received a gaming license and gaming supply license from Malta, which enables FansUnite to offer B2B and B2C gaming services throughout Europe. It has also partnered with GameCo to create the first esports sportsbook in the US with Sky Ute Casino in Colorado. Meanwhile, CoPilot AI, which uses artificial intelligence to help sales teams automatically target prospects on social media and initiate one-to-one conversations, was ranked No. 140 on Canadian Business Magazine’s 2020 list of fastest growing companies in Canada and No. 15 in the fastest growing companies in Vancouver. “The company achieved high seven-figures in annual recurring revenues along with the announcement of record sales revenues for Q3, new business MRR and growth expansion,” said Victory Square. Separately, portfolio company GameOn completed the purchase of Techstars Alumni, GameOn App Inc and has worked with NBC Universal, Bravo and the “Real Housewives” franchise. The company plans to list for trading in the first quarter of 2021. Immersive Tech, which designs and installs immersive and engaging experiences for top companies, will launch new 5D experience in 2021. Guests will be transported to one of over a dozen Covid-19 safe VR/AR custom experiences including: The Station, Haunted Halloween, Santa’s Village, The Temple of Doom, the Sahara Desert and more. The firm plans to publicly list for trading in the first or second quarter of 2021. Significantly, portfolio company VS Digital Health Inc is launching a virtual health care platform — with telemedicine, a virtual pharmacy, and at-home point-of-care diagnostic testing — in the first quarter of 2021. It is offering Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests and Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Tests with the CE designation for sale and distribution in the European Union. Victory Square Health Inc’s first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. This year. Victory Square Health took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests, said the group. For more information on the group’s portfolio companies, their progress and upcoming catalysts click HERE. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive