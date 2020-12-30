Delta, Alaska Airlines restrict emotional support animals after attacks trigger rule change

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Alaska Airlines says it will no longer accept emotional support animals in the cabin on flights in the New Year, while rival Delta has adopted a partial ban and tough new restrictions on them as well. The airlines say they're acting after they were both hit by huge lawsuits in 2019 arising from incidents involving physical attacks by untrained emotional support dogs traveling with their passengers. Alaska said Tuesday it now will now only transport specially trained service dogs that perform specific…