This air fryer is one of my favorites after testing more than a dozen of them - but its smart features aren't as useful as they could be

Business Insider Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer cooks food fast and efficiently. This appliance is safe, reasonably priced, and prepares delicious, healthy meals.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: By 2025, govt will take metro service to more than 25 cities: PM Modi

By 2025, govt will take metro service to more than 25 cities: PM Modi 01:17

 During the inaugural function of India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that by 2025, government will take metro service to more than 25 cities. "First metro in Delhi was started with the efforts of Atal Ji....

