Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ant's crown jewel, Alipay, is a supercharged version of popular American apps like Venmo and PayPal. Here's everything you need to know about the app used by more than 1 billion Chinese residents.

Business Insider Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ant's IPO may have been shockingly suspended, but the firm's Alipay app remains one of the most popular apps in China, not unlike PayPal in the US.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Starting a diet? Research says you'll fail again and here's WHY. [Video]

Starting a diet? Research says you'll fail again and here's WHY.

The average person sets a goal to eat healthier four times each month - and follows through with none of them, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans who have been on a diet within..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Here Are the 10 Most Popular Grubhub Orders of 2020 [Video]

Here Are the 10 Most Popular Grubhub Orders of 2020

Here Are the 10 Most Popular Grubhub Orders of 2020. In 2020, many Americans turned to food delivery apps in order to safely dine on their favorites. One of those apps, Grubhub, has released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman [Video]

Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman

Marketers, publishers and advertising technology companies have sought ways to wean themselves off third-party cookies as makers of web browsers, especially Apple and Google, end support for the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published