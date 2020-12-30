Global  
 

Boris Johnson signs EU Brexit deal after British MPs overwhelmingly back trade agreement

SBS Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK's years-long Brexit journey is one step closer to completion after the House of Commons voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new trade deal with the EU.
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO
News video: Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal

Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal 00:27

 MPs have backed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels in a crucial final-hour vote in the Commons. Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday 30 December 30, adding his signature to that of EU chiefs after the document was flown from Brussels to London.

